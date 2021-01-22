Man kills wife, four children over ‘honour’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A woman, along with her four children, has been killed in Gujranwala, police revealed on Thursday. The murders, police said, were committed by the woman’s husband — identified as Imran. After being arrested, Imran confessed to committing the crime, the police said, adding that it was a case of "honour killing" as per Imran's confession. Police added that the accused also confessed to "killing all of his children who woke up from their sleep and witnessed him killing their mother."