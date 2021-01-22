close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

Two indicted in housing scheme fraud case

National

Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday framed charges against two accused brothers including Hafeez and Saleem in Fazaia Housing Society fraud. The court after indicting the accused adjourned to February 15 for regular trial proceedings.

The NAB accused Hafeez and Saleem Hanif of fraud by looting citizens in the name of the housing scheme. The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against the accused. The accused, owners of MS Pearl De Gulf Pvt, had signed an accord with directors of PAF Estate Project for acquiring land measuring 350 acres for development of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Sargodha.

However, the accused without acquiring the land illegally sold the plot files to the general public and allegedly collected billions. The accused sold plot files without taking any approval from the PAF administration. The accused have transferred 136 acres in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme till now and more than 106 acres have already been sold out to the general public over and above of their share.

