ANP leader hopes people will reject PTI in Nowshera by-poll

NOWSHERA: A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) said on Thursday his party would take part in the upcoming by-election for PK-63 constituency and would not withdraw its own candidate in favour of any political party.

“We are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which is a political, not electoral, alliance. The ANP will launch the by-election campaign for its own candidate,” said Mian Babar Shah Kakakhel, the Information Committee member of the party while talking to the media.

Other ANP leaders and the party aspirant for the PK-63 by-poll, Engineer Wajahatullah Kakakhel, were present on the occasion. Without mentioning by name Pervez Khattak, federal minister for defence, Mian Babar Shah Kakakhel said the people of Nowshera had been fed up with a particular family as the party it was affiliated with had failed to deliver in KP in the last seven and a half years.

The ANP leader said no mega project was launched in the Nowshera district by the PTI government during this long time. “No major projects such as hospital, medical college, university or stadium were launched by the PTI government in Nowshera but now the ruling party members are begging for votes for its candidate in the by-election,” said Mian Babar Shah Kakakhel. The ANP leader hoped that the people of PK-63 would deal a crushing blow to the PTI by voting for the ANP candidate in the by-poll on February 19.