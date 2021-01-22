Two held for copâ€™s murder

Two alleged target killers were arrested during a raid carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police in Karachi on Thursday.

CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said the arrested suspects who were identified as Zahid Ali and Waseem were wanted for the martyrdom of a policeman and other serious crimes. He said that they were arrested in a raid carried out on a tip-off in the Federal C Area.

DIG Hamid said that the suspects had martyred a police constable, namely Khalid Ahmed, at Bhai Jan Chowk in the Jauharabad area and also taken away his official sub-machine gun while escaping. He said that the arrested suspects were also involved in over 30 cases of street crime.

Police said that the deceased policemanâ€™s widow joined the police force after her husbandâ€™s martyrdom, adding that she is also a cancer patient. Officials said that cases against the suspects have been registered and further investigation is under way.