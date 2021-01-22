Man robbed by criminals disguised as food delivery riders

In the fourth incident of recent robberies in Karachi in which robbers disguised as online food delivery riders, a citizen was robbed on Thursday in Gulzar-e-Hijri.

CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared on social media that showed two suspects on a motorcycle roaming the street in the disguise of delivery riders. As they noticed a white car stopping outside a house, they came close to the vehicle and one of them took out a weapon.

The armed man was also having the bag of an online food delivery service. The car driver could also be seen offering resistance in the video. Police have registered a case. This was the fourth such incident to have occurred the recent months in which street criminals posed as online food delivery riders. One such case was the attack on Sunni scholar Maulana Abdullah in the Jamshed Quarters area of Karachi in which the attackers disguised themselves as online food delivery service riders.