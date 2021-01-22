Forex reserves fall to $20.120bln

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves fell $399 million, or 1.94 percent, during the week ended January 15, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.120 billion, compared with $20.519 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $386 million to $13.013 billion. The decline in the foreign exchange reserves is due to the external debt repayments, the SBP said. The forex reserves of commercial banks slightly fell to $7.106 billion from $7.119 billion.