No matter how big someone is, ECP to decide cases on merit: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said in the Faisal Vawda disqualification case that no matter how big someone was, they would decide the cases on merit.

The hearing of the case of disqualification of Faisal Vawda on dual citizenship was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner here.

The petitioner’s counsel said if Faisal Vawda was a big man and he could not be asked, the returning officer should be asked to explain why he accepted the nomination papers despite having dual citizenship. To this, the CEC remarked that no matter how big someone was, it had no effect on the Election Commission, the Commission would decide on merit, no one would be affected. He added that Vawda had written N/A in the dual citizenship box while submitting nomination papers.

He then inquired whether Faisal Vawda did not have dual citizenship at that time. Vawda’s lawyer Muhammad bin Mohsin said that Faisal Vawda did not have dual citizenship at that time, to which the Chief Election Commissioner asked whether he had dual citizenship before. On what date he renounced dual citizenship.

The lawyer replied that he would have to take guidance in this regard. To this, Member of Election Commission Altaf Ibrahim expressed his anger and said that it was a delaying tactic that ‘you will tell with guidance’.

Lawyer Muhammad bin Mohsin said that Faisal Wawda had dual citizenship and there was no dispute over it. The Chief Election Commissioner said that he had admitted that Vawda had dual citizenship and asked when Faisal Vawda gave up his dual citizenship.

The Election Commission has given a last chance to Federal Minister Vawda's lawyer to reply and adjourned the hearing of the disqualification case till February 9.