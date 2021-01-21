ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that Pakistan is in advanced level talks with two manufacturers to procure the COVID-19 vaccine. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the two companies were Sinopharm and CanSino. Dr Faisal said that Sinopharm is being used in several countries, and its efficacy is around 80-85 percent. Meanwhile, CanSino's Phase-III trails are being conducted in Pakistan, and they are expected to conclude soon, the special assistant said, noting that the results of the vaccine would be available soon.

As many as 17,500 took part in the vaccine trials. The trials in three out of five centres have concluded, while they are near completion in two centres, Dr Sultan said. The statistical analysis of the vaccine have begun and we expect the results at the beginning of February, he said, adding that Pakistan is entitled to 20 million doses on the condition that the vaccine is effective.

Moreover, through the World Health Organisation's COVAX Facility, Pakistan is expected to get free vaccines for 20 percent of the country's population. Sixty four higher-income economies have joined the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need.

To ensure that Pakistan can avail the doses through COVAX, there is a need for government-level talks; and our officials have been in contact with the Chinese officials, said Dr Sultan. "Today, we also met UK's ambassador and I assure you that we will announce a positive outcome soon," he said.

Speaking of the current status of procurement, the special assistant said that in the first quarter (January-March), the government will be able to procure one million vaccine doses. "We believe that we will be able to obtain more doses in the future," he said.

Talking statistics, he said that the country's population is 220 million, while the people under 18 are approximately 120 million. "The vaccine is approved for the adult population and if we can inoculate 70 percent of our population, I expect the country to achieve immunity."