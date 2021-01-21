DSP suspended for letting go accused despite bail cancellation

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police was suspended for allowing three accused to go home although their bail was cancelled by the court. An official informed that DSP Suburb Ihsan Shah has been suspended for releasing three accused from the police station whose bail had been cancelled by the court in a counterfeit drugs case. The accused included Ahmad Gul and other others who had been arrested from the limits of Yakatoot Police Station. An inquiry within 24 hours has been ordered.