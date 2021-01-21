Event held to unite Bajaur tribes

KHAR: The Mashwani Qaumi Tarun on Wednesday held an event in an effort to unite the clans and sub-clans of Bajaur district on a single platform.

Vice-Chairman of Mashwani Qaumi Tarun Malik Muhammad Ayub presided over the gathering.

Tribal elders, including Qazi Aziz-ul-Haq Mashwani, Malik Naushir Rawan, Chairman Gujjar Youth Malakand Division Malik Naseem, Chief of Mashwani Malik Ayub Zarin, President Mohmand Qaumi Tarun Fazal Rabi and Fakhr Turklan Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Haideri Chairman Pakistan Zindabad Movement Malakand Division, local leaders Malik Haji Wazir, Malik Sultan Zeb, Malik Haji Mohammadi Shah, Malik Buzurg, Malik Abdul Rehman, former senator Maulana Abdul Rashid, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Qari Abdul Majeed, Prof Abdul Raqib, JI Youth President Farmanullah and others attended the meeting.

The speakers said that their aim was to unite the members of their tribe on one platform and serve the country, orphans, widows, poor and needy people.

They said that the alliance also wanted to help the orphaned students studying in madrassas and schools.