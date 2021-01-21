NAB initiates action against illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau has initiated action against illegal housing societies.

In the first phase, arrest warrants have been issued for the owners of housing society in Attock. Around 2,000 kanal property of the accused has also been frozen.

According to the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sources, the fake housing mafia has cheated innocent people and deprived them of their hard-earned money under the garb of illegal housing society.

The housing society was set up in Kamra without acquiring the No Objection Certificate (NOC). Despite the completion of payments, the culprits have not handed over the plots to the affectees.

After completion of the investigation, NAB has frozen the property of the accused persons and also issued their arrest warrants.

However, a NAB KP official said that investigations on all complaints against illegal housing societies would be made in a transparent manner and action would be taken against the accused. Already 156 inquiries have been authorised against the illegal housing societies in Peshawar.