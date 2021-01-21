close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
DSP suspended for letting go accused

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police was suspended for allowing three accused to home although their bail was cancelled by the court.

An official informed that DSP Suburb Ihsan Shah has been suspended for releasing three accused from the police station whose bail had been cancelled by the court in a counterfeit drugs case.

The accused included Ahmad Gul and other others who had been arrested from the limits of Yakatoot Police Station. An inquiry within 24 hours has been ordered. Recently, a DSP of University Town was removed for allegedly using a case property car.

