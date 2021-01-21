Gold rates rise Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs150/tola to Rs113,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs130 to Rs96,880, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,853/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.