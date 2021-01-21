IG for improving Investigation Wing’s working

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani chaired an important meeting regarding investigation matters of Lahore Police at Central Police Office on Wednesday. DIG Investigation Lahore gave a briefing on investigation matters, performance and required resources of Lahore Police on this occasion.

He said that there should be a significant increase in the already total 4177 strength of the Investigation Wing in accordance with the increasing number of cases whereas, the provision of computers, printers, locators and other resources to the Investigation Wing should be ensured on priority basis.

Ghani said that the first batch of new vehicles provided by the Punjab government should be handed over to Lahore Police as soon as possible after completion of hood installation. He directed the CCPO Lahore to improve the performance of the Investigation Wing. He further said that more resources and facilities should be provided to the investigation police in the police stations with a high crime rate. Ghani said that close liaison should be maintained with the concerned agencies including the Home Department for revocation of firearms licenses issued by provincial or federal agencies.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to Garden Town police station on Wednesday. He inspected the front desk, reporting & record rooms and other related sections of the police station. He also checked the attendance of the staff along with cleanliness of the police station. He also examined records of under custody accused in lock up, talked with them and inspected the facilities being provided to them in lock up. CCPO Lahore expressed his displeasure over the poor condition of cleanliness in the police station and directed the SHO Garden Town to improve the cleanliness as early as possible.