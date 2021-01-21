50 electric buses to be plied on City roads

LAHORE:The provincial government is introducing reforms in the transport sector to provide better services to the commuters.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi while talking to a public delegation at his office on Wednesday. The minister said that international transport models had been studied to provide world-class transport services to the citizens.

The government has planned to introduce an environment-friendly transport system, he disclosed. Under the first phase of this project, around 50 electric buses would be plied on different routes in City. The fare will be received automatically, he added. Latest electric chargers will also be established to charge the buses, added the minister. The scope of this environment-friendly project will be extended to the rest of the districts.