‘Steps being taken to bridge public-police gap’

Islamabad:The Islamabad Police on Wednesday issued its fortnight performance report with an objective to inform people about policing efforts to ensure the protection of their lives and property.

The report was formally launched by the Director Public Relations Islamabad Police, Syed Bilal during an interaction with media here at Rescue 15 which included policing measures and reforms taken following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman to resolve citizens’ complaints and bridge the gap between police and public.

After assuming the charge on January 8, 2021, as Inspector General of Police, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed for several measures to ensure effective policing. The main objectives of these reforms and measures are to present Islamabad police for accountability, resolve public complaints, highlight policing efforts for friendly police ecology along with its success story.

The main steps taken following the directions of IGP Islamabad during the last 15 days included the appointments of SSP (Investigation), SSP (Operations) and outlining criteria (test and interview) for appointments of SHOs and Muharras.

During the last same period, Islamabad police (Operations) nabbed 27 accused and also busted five gangs besides recovery of valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.8 million from them. All the recovered items were handed over to their actual owners.

A total of eight accused were held wanted to police for their involvement in high-profile cases including four blind murders. As per details, the main accused involved in the murder of a German national was arrested and the murder tool was recovered from him while two other accused identified as Nizam Uddin and Ghulam were arrested for their involvement in the murders of truck drivers in Sabzi Mandi police area. Police also held three persons identified as Sabir, Ramzan and Chand found involved in the murder of an employee of a security agency during dacoity attempt at One Dollar shop in sector F-10.

Meanwhile, four accused identified as Mursaleen, Mujtaba, Bilal, and Habib were held red-handed during a dacoity attempt at the house of Sajjad Ali in sector G-6/2 and valuables worth Rs3.3 million were recovered from them.

Three kidnappers were also held during the same period for their involvement in abducting a four-year child, Rehan, from Sector G-7. Police recovered the abducted child safely and handed him over to his family members.

The Director Public Relations said that Islamabad police believes in friendly police ecology and people, as well as media, would be taken into confidence about all measures to ensure community as well as effective policing through enhanced coordination.