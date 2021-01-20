Two corona vaccines approved, PM told

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Corona Vaccine, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was Tuesday told that two vaccines had been approved in the last few days for emergency use. The prime minister directed that steps be expedited for procurement and supply of approved vaccines. The committee gave briefing to the premier on the subject. Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar attended the meeting.

The committee told the prime minister that emergency use of two vaccines had been approved in the last few days, while steps were underway for approval of more vaccines.

The prime minister was informed that the supply of vaccines would be ensured in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan will receive the first batch of coronavirus vaccine directly from manufacturers as well as the global platform of COVAX in the first quarter of the current year.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government will be ordering doses from more than one international supplier within this quarter.

He made it clear that vaccines approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) would be procured after evaluation of efficacy data.

Meanwhile, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday reached 35,485 with 1,900 more people testing positive and 1,243 people recovering during 24 hours.

Fifty-eight corona patients died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

Out of the total 58 deaths, 37 patients died on the ventilator.

Around 36,513 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,600 in Sindh, 13,151 in Punjab, 6,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,826 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 259 in Balochistan, 350 in GB, and 252 in AJK.

Around 476,471 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 523,011 cases have been detected so far including AJK 8,654, Balochistan 18,622, GB 4,887, ICT 40,177, KP 63,825, Punjab 150,316 and Sindh 236,530. Around 11,055 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 3,813 perished in Sindh, 4,460 in Punjab, 1,791 in KP, 457 in ICT, 190 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 243 in AJK.