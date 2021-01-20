AC summons Mandviwalla on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) Tuesday summoned Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla in corruption references on February 4.

During the hearing, the court approved illegal allotment of plots and fake bank account cases against Mandviwalla for hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has alleged that in Kidney Hill plots allotment case, Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Other accused, including Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Qayum, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others, also nominated.

The NAB alleged that Ejaz Haroon had prepared backdated files of plots and got hefty amount in exchange for them and received money through the fake bank accounts. It further alleged that Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon had received Rs140 million through the fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Salim Mandviwalla said he had not received any notice from the accountability court but if received it, he will appear before it.

“I am in contact with my legal team with regard to the reference and notice from the accountability court. I will respond in the court as per law,” he said while talking to The News on reports that the accountability court had fixed the case hearing.

Mandviwalla said he would respond to all the baseless allegations and lies of the NAB before the court.

“We always respect the courts of law,” he said, adding that he’d great expectations for justice from court.

He denied having any link with Kidney Hills allotment saying, “I have not done any illegal thing and even there is no evidence against me,” he said. Mandviwalla said neither he’d any Benami property nor any front man.

“The case of Kidney Hill allotment was made only for political character-assassination,” he said.

He said the NAB should end the media trial of politicians and vowed to continue his struggle to expose it.

Mandviwalla said he did not have Benami property in Mangla View Resort and he did not transfer any Benami shares or plots. “General Hilal and General Durrani also admitted that I did not make any Benami shares or allotments in Mangla View Resort,” he said.