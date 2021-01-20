Broadsheet saga: PAC gives AGP 10 more days to submit report

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday gave 10 more days to Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jahangir for submitting the report on Broadsheet saga on his request.

The PAC held the meeting on Tuesday, with the chair of its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, in which the audit para, related to the National Highway Authority (NHA) of Ministry of Communication for the year financial year 2019-20, was deliberated.

It is to be mentioned that the PAC in its previous meeting had asked the AGP for submission of report on Broadsheet saga by January 19.

At the start of the meeting, AGP Javed Jahangir sought further 10-day time from the PAC for the submission of its report on Broadsheet saga with a plea its department has sought the record from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had made a commitment of provision of record by January 20. The AGP said besides NAB, the record from the Foreign Office (FO) and Foreign Mission also required, so it would be appropriate to extend time for submission of the report. PAC member Syed Naveed Qamar said it was an important issue and it should be taken on the priority basis. PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that if the AGP report finds NAB guilty then the amount will be recovered from it. On the request of the AGP, the PAC extended 10-day for submission of the report on the Broadsheet saga.

While examining the audit paras related to National Highway Authority, Secretary Ministry of Communication sought 4-week time for submission of report on increase in cost of project of NHA on the BoT basis. Rana Tanveer Hussain granted 4-week time for submission of report. During the meeting, the PAC members raised the issue of long ques of vehicles at toll plazas on national highway.

PAC member Noor Alam Khan said the parliamentarians pay toll tax at the toll plaza but there were some people who crossed the toll plazas without paying the toll tax. NHA chairman said these issues existed at the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and these issue will be resolved after the winter and end of the fog. Hina Rabbani Khar said that toll tax at the Motorways should be collected only on entry and exit but on Multan Motorway the payment of toll tax were made on three points.

NHA chairman replied that work on computerisation of toll was being going on and this matter would be resolved soon. Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the NHA to give the special attention to resolve the people issues and submit the report to the committee within 2-week time.