Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ title

LAHORE: Philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi and certain research contributions by a Pakistani scientist have been shortlisted by an international organisation ‘Impact Hallmarks©’, among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

According to press releases, issued by the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate, separately, after the shortlisting process, an online opinion poll for global audience is being carried out currently to vote for the “Person of Decade”, based upon the impact value the person holds.

She has been shortlisted for the prestigious title ‘Person of the Decade’, while Prof Yanghee Lee also appears to be another main contestant for highlighting the issue of the Rohingyas. Bilquis Edhi is the most active philanthropist in Pakistan, being the head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. The charity, she runs, has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far.