Second phase of ex-Levies, Khassadar personnel training starts

PESHAWAR: The second phase of the training of former Levies and Khassadar personnel have been kicked off to train 4,350 of them who have become part of the police force after the merger of the tribal districts into KP.

It was stated in a briefing arranged at the Central Police Officer on Tuesday for Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi. Deputy Inspector General (Training) Muhammad Imtiaz Shah did the briefing. The police personnel were undergoing training at the Army Training Centers in the province, it was added.

The police chief was informed that 3,100 former Levies men and Khassadars would start receiving training from February 8 at the police training centres. As such, a total of 7,450 personnel would be trained in the 2nd phase in three months.

It is worth recalling that in the 1st phase, a total of 4,714 Levies men and Khassadars had undergone training under the command of Pak Army and police officers. IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said professionally trained jawans could meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner and could easily achieve the targets in the field.

He pointed out that due to geographical and administrative problems policing in the merged districts was extremely difficult which necessitated that the police personnel should be well-trained to enable them to prove their mettle.