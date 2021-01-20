No Covid-19 death in twin cities reported for third day

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and it happened only for the third time after October 18 last year that the population in the region witnessed a day without reporting of any death caused by the virus.

However, in the last 24 hours, another 112 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 52,468 of which 1,034 patients have died of the disease. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that 66 new patients have been tested positive from ICT which is the lowest number of patients reported in a day from the federal capital after October 12 last year. To date, a total of 40177 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 38046 have recovered while 457 have lost their lives.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 1674 active cases of the disease in the federal capital. From Rawalpindi, another 46 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,291 of which 577 have lost their lives while 11,435 have recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 279 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 31 patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 248 were in home isolation on Tuesday.