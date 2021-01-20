RMI conducts Healthcare Quality and Hospital Management course

PESHAWAR: The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) has conducted a course of Healthcare Quality and Hospital Management.

The Quality and Patient Safety Department organised a ceremony. Various public and private sector representatives from Healthcare Commission, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lady Reading Hospital and other hospitals attended the event to express views on the course.

Muhammad Umar, who is leading the course, said the role of standardizing quality in Healthcare and Hospital Management is RMI’s moto, for which it has taken progressive initiatives in this ceremony.

He said the RMI would provide full support to all stakeholders of healthcare in KP region in any capacity building initiatives to help improve monitoring and evaluation of healthcare quality in line with international best practices.

Muhammad Umar RMI has already signed MoU with PGMI to provide training in healthcare quality, patient safety, clinical risk management, on-going professional practice evaluation of consultants, credentialing and privileging of medical staff and clinical audits.

He said the RMI and PGMI intend to support and uplift healthcare quality and patient safety in the region through similar collaborations.

CEO Shafique-ur-Rehman said the RMI has followed its vision and mission that was charted out by our founder three decades ago and it has led the way.

He said private healthcare was recognized as a viable proposition when no one considered it feasible in a place like Peshawar.

Later, a panel discussion was held on quality management in which Riaz Tanoli from Sehat Sahulat Progam, Dr Maqsood from Healthcare Commission, Dr Javed from Faculty of paramedical sciences and Dr Muhammad Tahir COO Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Peshawar were the panelists.

The panelists mutually identified the gap in healthcare quality and hospital management capacity building in the region.