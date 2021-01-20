Waiting for the vaccine

That the government didn’t place orders for the Covid-19 vaccine is a clear example of the government and the healthcare department’s incompetence. What are they waiting for? The procurement of the vaccine should be the government’s top priority. The Punjab health minister has said that the government will start the inoculation process once the trials are conducted. What are those trials that the government is planning to conduct at a time when the rest of the world is already administering vaccines to healthcare workers and the elderly?

The nation is equally disappointed in Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to prime minister on health, for the lack of urgency on his part. It is clear that the authorities failed to understand the severity of the circumstances. It is hoped that the authorities will procure the vaccine sooner and cut bureaucratic red tape.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Falling behind’ (Jan 19) by Saira Hoti. One would strongly advise the government to seriously consider manufacturing the vaccine locally. Importing the vaccine would be costly, and the vaccine’s end price may not be affordable by a majority of the people. Also, such imports will drain out millions of dollars from our scarce reserves.

Indigenous manufacturing will be a good step towards self-reliance.

Erum A Baig

Karachi