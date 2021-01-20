Three cops arrested after female â€˜robberâ€™ escapes from custody

Three cops, including a policewoman, were arrested over negligence after a woman facing charges of looting the families she worked for as a maid escaped from their custody in Saddar on Tuesday.

Shamim alia Rani was among three housemaids who had been arrested by the Sachal police on January 18. According to police, Shamim alias Rani, Zahida alias Asiya and Samina were taken to the Civil Hospital for coronavirus tests after their arrests.

While being transported back to the lockups after their remand was granted by a court of law, police said Shamim, who was involved in looting houses after giving toxic substances to the occupants, managed to escape while she was getting out of the police mobile in the Saddar area.

The station investigation officer of the Sachal police station, inspector Sher Muhammad Siyal, took notice of the incident and registered a case against Sub-Inspector Sardar Khan, mobile driver Ali Akbar and policewoman Maryam over negligence. The three were dismissed them from police service and arrested.

Police said Shamim used to commit burglaries houses after mixing toxic substance in the food of families where she and companions worked as housemaids. They said one of the female employers also died after consuming toxic biryani in the Sachal area recently.