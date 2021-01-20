close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
AFP
January 20, 2021

Syria downpour turns displacement camps into ‘lakes’

MAARET MISRIN, Syria: Heavy rain has battered thousands of displaced Syrians living in tents in the country’s rebel-held northwest in recent days, residents and the United Nations said on Tuesday. In the Maaret Misrin district of Idlib province, the makeshift tents of families displaced by war lay marooned in muddy puddles, an AFP correspondent said.

