Syria downpour turns displacement camps into ‘lakes’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAARET MISRIN, Syria: Heavy rain has battered thousands of displaced Syrians living in tents in the country’s rebel-held northwest in recent days, residents and the United Nations said on Tuesday. In the Maaret Misrin district of Idlib province, the makeshift tents of families displaced by war lay marooned in muddy puddles, an AFP correspondent said.