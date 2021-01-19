close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
January 19, 2021

Foggy weather to prevail

January 19, 2021

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, very cold weather in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 3.8°C and maximum was 17°C.

