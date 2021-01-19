Prompt planning

This refers to the news report ‘Islamabad police devise security plan for PDM protest outside ECP on January 19’ (Jan 17). With Imran Khan’s zero tolerance for corruption and his vows to punish corrupt leaders, it is only fair that his party’s affairs should be crystal clear. In these circumstances, it is surprising that the foreign funding case against the PTI has dragged on for so long. This particular case has been filed against the party not by the opposition parties but by a founding member of the PTI.

If reports are anything to go by, the PTI has repeatedly requested the scrutiny commission of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to maintain secrecy about the case -- this request had been rejected by the authorities, and rightly so.

I hope that this case, as well as those against the PPP and the PML-N, are decided strictly on merit and soon.

I also hope that the police have already made arrangements for keeping the situation outside the ECP under control. It is hoped that we will not see ugly scenes at the ECP, like we saw at the NAB court, created by hooligans among the PDM.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi