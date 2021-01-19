Jayne Ludlow leaves role as Wales Women manager

LONDON: Jayne Ludlow has left her post as manager of the Wales women’s team by mutual consent. The former Arsenal midfielder had been in charge since October 2014 and guided Wales into the top 30 in the world rankings for the first time.

Ludlow said on faw.cymru: “My time as the national team manager has been an eventful and exciting journey. It has been an honour and an absolute pleasure to have worked with the staff and players across our age group and senior teams. There have been several highlights, including our first ever draw against England at Southampton and the magnificent victory over Russia in Newport in June 2018.”

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford paid tribute to Ludlow, saying: “Jayne has played a huge part in the progress of the women’s game in Wales over the past six years, managing the side through three qualification campaigns.” The FAW will now start the recruitment process for a successor ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign in September.