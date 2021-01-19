Protest staged against police

PESHAWAR: The relatives of Hazrat Khaliq, a citizen who was shot dead recently, staged a protest against the Mardan police outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, the protestors chanted slogans against police in Katland tehsil of the Mardan and demanded arrest of the killers.They alleged Hazrat Khaliq was killed in front of his house.

The brother of deceased said that they had got registered a first information report at the Katlang Police Sation but no arrest was made up till now.They asked the government to arrest the culprits and provide them with justice.