Students demand more seats in medical colleges

PESHAWAR: Medical students from the merged tribal districts staged a protest at Press Club on Monday urging the authorities to increase seats for them in the medical colleges.

Led by Arshad Dawar, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.Speaking on the occasion, Idrees of the Tribal Youth Movement recalled that the Sartaj Aziz Committee had announced to double the seats for the tribal students in the medical and engineering colleges but that was not done to date.

He alleged the government was employing delaying tactics and enhancing problems for the students by not increasing the seats.The speaker said the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was making tall claims about promoting and developing the merged districts but nothing practical was being done for them.