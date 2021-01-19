CTD says alleged terrorist arrested

MARDAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist and recovered weapons from him.

A press release issued by the CTD Mardan stated that acting on a tip-off, the Mardan Region of the force conducted a successful operation and arrested Dilaram alias Jawad, son of Fazal Rahim, a resident of Kalu Shah, Lund Khuar.

Police said two hand grenades, one pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. The communication said the alleged terrorist was wanted to Malakand and Mardan police in several cases. He was also allegedly involved in the 2008 kidnapping of a Chinese engineer working at the Malakand Power Project.