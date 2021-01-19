close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Foggy weather to prevail

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

LAHORE:Cold and foggy weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 3.8°C and maximum was 17°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore