I will play only after current coaches go: Amir

LAHORE: Disgruntled fast bowler Mohammad Amir has rejected speculation of him coming out of international retirement in near future, clarifying that his quote was taken out of context and that he will make himself available to Pakistan selectors only when the incumbent coaching staff leaves.

“I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story,” Amir tweeted on Monday.

The 28-year-old clarified and repeated his stance that he will available for selection once this management leaves.

It must be noted that there were reports that Amir has announced his availability for the national team’s selection after giving an interview to a local sports channel.

The pacer represented Pakistan against England in September 2020 in a T20I fixture at Manchester. He shockingly announced break from international cricket due to reservations with the current team management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowing coach Waqar Younis.

A report, however, presented his latest quotes in the light that implied him mulling a u-turn and coming out of retirement immediately while Misbah and Waqar are still in charge.