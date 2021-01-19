IMC, PBC hold webinar

KARACHI: The Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) - an outreach initiative of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) - in collaboration with Indus Motor Company (IMC) recently organised a webinar to celebrate national working women’s day.

The webinar focused on UN’s SDG - 8 (decent work and economic growth), and acknowledged the important role women in Pakistan have played in the country’s socio-economic development. IMC has been identified as the industry leader for SDG - 8 by the PBC under its CERB Leadership Program.

The panellists included IMC’s Anam Fatima Khan, HBL’s Neelofar Hameed, and Maliha Hussain from Mehergarh, who shared their experiences and best practices with regards to ‘decent work’ in their respective organisations.

This included discussion on workplace stability and security, safe work environment (free from harassment, occupational and Covid safety), work and family life balance, equal opportunities and treatment and facilitation of women employees.

Khan said IMC has maintained a strong commitment to the creation of a decent and safe workplace for all its employees. This has allowed IMC to become the first and only auto manufacturer (OEM) to employ and retain talented women on its assembly production line; and to maintain a strong representation of women within senior management, with nine percent of such roles being held by women.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “With 49 percent of the country’s total population comprising of women, Pakistan has witnessed constant growth of women participation in the workforce.”