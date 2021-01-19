Falling behind

It is quite shocking that our government has not yet procured the Covid-19 vaccine. A majority of countries have even started the inoculation process.

It is worth mentioning that our country is among the only two countries in the world that have not yet succeeded in eradicating polio. Are we going to have the same fate with the coronavirus? For the sake of this poor country’s citizens, the government should arrange for procuring the vaccine in a timely manner.

Saira Hoti

Islamabad