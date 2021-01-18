India’s lies being unveiled one after another: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the transcripts of an Indian anchor laid bare the unholy nexus between BJP’s Hindutva majoritarian government, Indian intelligence and its war mongering media.

In a series of tweets, the minister also said, “It vindicates Pakistan’s stance that Pulwama attack and Balakot crisis were false flag operations planned to whip anti-Pakistan sentiment for Modi’s election victory.”

The minister pointed out that one after another, India’s lies and deceptions were being unveiled to the world “from their support to terrorism in Pakistan, their disinformation campaign across the world, to their false flags”.

He also tweeted on Pakistan’s remittances flow and said that Pakistan was expected to receive record remittance inflows of up to dollars 28 billion this year. “This comes as initiatives launched by the government and central bank to facilitate overseas workers have started yielding positive results despite challenges posed by the COVID-19,” he minister explained.