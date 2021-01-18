Man found dead

SARGODHA: A man, who went missing a couple of days ago, found dead in a canal near here on Sunday. According to police, some passersby spotted the body floating in Mahajar Canal Branch near Shadia Pull and informed the police. On information, the police and rescuers rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The man was identified as Umar Daraz (38), a resident of Borana village. Wah Bachran police were investigating.

Nine held with narcotics: Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against drug pushers and weapon handlers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused and recovered 1.180kg hashish, 80 litres liquor, two pistols and a riffle from them.