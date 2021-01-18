DBA president attacked by fellow lawyer

OKARA: Newly-elected DBA president Mirza Zulfiqar Ali was allegedly attacked by a fellow lawyer in a chamber here on Sunday.

Mirza Zulfiqar Ali was sitting with other lawyers, including Muhammad Asghar Khan and Rana Muhammad Azeem, in the chamber of Malik Habib Sattar advocate when suddenly advocate Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti came and allegedly tried to attack him. Meanwhile, lawyers condemned the attack on the DBA president.

Sadar police have registered a case.

PROJECTS REVIEWED: Deputy Commissioner Amir Attiq on Sunday reviewed ongoing projects in the district.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the DC asked the officers concerned to maintain quality while completing the projects. The DC said that the projects must provide facilities to the people.

THREE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Sunday arrested three drug pushers here. The police arrested Usman of Basirpur with 3kg charas, Mumtaz with 310 litres liquor and Imran with 18 litres liquor.