‘KP Police committed to providing security to tourists’

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that police department is playing an important role in stretching out the tourism potential of the naturally enriched Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The government is exploring more and more tourist attractions in order to attract nature lovers from within the country and abroad and we are at the forefront to ensure the safety of our guests,” Abbasi said while addressing the police personnel deployed at the Shogran tourist resort here on Sunday. He said that he was pleased to witness that police personnel deployed at tourist points in Kaghan valley and the rest of Hazara division were providing appropriate security to visitors coming here from across the country and abroad.