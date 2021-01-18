Youth guns down brother, sister

Rawalpindi: A young man gunned down his brother and sister and injured his mother on a minor family dispute at village Kori Dolal falling in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station on Sunday. Mohammad Qasim, uncle of suspect and victims lodged a complaint with the Mandra Police Station saying that his nephew, Ehsaan Zaib opened fire on his mother, Nasira Bibi, brother, Hassan Zaib, 24 and 19-year-old sister, Asma Aurangzeb on a petty issued. His brother and sister die on the spot while his mother was shifted to hospital with multiple bullet injuries. The suspect managed to escape after killing. The police have registered the case and started hunting the killer.