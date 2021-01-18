PPP leader condemns hike in fuel prices

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) city president Zulfiqar Afghani has rejected a hike in the prices of petrol and gas and urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that his party condemned the hike and would not accept anti-people decisions of whom he called the selected rulers.

He said the inefficient rulers had made life miserable for people through hiking prices of petrol and other daily commodities.