close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 18, 2021

PPP leader condemns hike in fuel prices

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) city president Zulfiqar Afghani has rejected a hike in the prices of petrol and gas and urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that his party condemned the hike and would not accept anti-people decisions of whom he called the selected rulers.

He said the inefficient rulers had made life miserable for people through hiking prices of petrol and other daily commodities.

Latest News

More From Peshawar