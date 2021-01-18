Citizen, robber shot at, injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A citizen was shot at and wounded by the robbers in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday. A robber, who was later identified as Azhar, was shot at and wounded by his own accomplice Hamza who had opened fire on a citizen who had resisted the dacoity attempt. The injured citizen Mohabbat Ali and the robber Azhar were admitted to hospital.