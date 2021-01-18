close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
AFP
January 18, 2021

Dozens arrested in Tunisia

AFP
January 18, 2021

Tunis:l Tunisian security forces arrested dozens of young people during consecutive nights of disturbances in the capital and other cities, a government spokesman said Sunday. The disturbances come amid a nationwide lockdown imposed since Thursday -- the 10 year anniversary of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s fall from power -- as part of efforts to rein in surging coronavirus infections.

