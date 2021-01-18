Labourer run over by trailer on National Highway

A labourer died in a road traffic accident in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. Bin Qasim police officials said that the man was run over on the National Highway.

Police said that his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 32-year-old Ashraf, son of Noor. They said that the man was crossing the road when a speeding trailer hit and killed him on the spot. The driver of the trailer escaped following the incident.The deceased was a resident of Steel Town.