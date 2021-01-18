close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
January 18, 2021

Another hike

Newspost

 
PM Imran Khan has approved an increase of Rs3.2 per litre on petrol prices on Friday (Jan 15). This is the third time in four weeks that petrol prices have increased. The people in the country are already confronting the challenges of rising inflation due to Covid-19, rising petrol prices will further add to their woes. It implies that the PTI-led government is unable to redress the grievances of the people.

The situation calls for coordinated efforts between the incumbent government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to set fuel prices in a way whereby individuals do not get worried as they are still reeling under the woes of inflation.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur

