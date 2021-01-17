MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that protest demonstration of PDM should be in democratic manner and the law should not be taken into hand.

He said the government was taking different measures to control inflation. While talking to media persons here on Saturday, the foreign minister observed that some people wanted to become rich overnight and they resorted to hoarding and profiteering which caused inflation. He, however, added that the incumbent government was very much active against the hoarders and profiteers.

He said Pakistan has diplomatically defeated India at the international forum and the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) are supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He said 11 members of the British Parliament had presented their views on Kashmir and Pakistan has been presenting this view for the last two years, but India is not recognising it.

He said voices are now being raised from the European Union on human rights violations in held Kashmir. This is a great achievement on Pakistan's diplomatic front, he said. Responding to a query on a PIA plane, he said the plane was leased, there was a dispute with the owner of the plane, while a case was under trial in court.

He said India is giving an impact that Kashmir affairs are routine matters. Tyrannies are being committed in Kashmir, he said, adding: "Kashmiri youths are abducted and disappear."

To another query, he said there are many reasons for inflation in the country. The stockists are culprits of the country and the government has taken action against them. He said the PTI is the problem for him in staying in the UK for treatment.

To another query, Khaqan Abbasi said Broadsheet was engaged in victimising and maligning Nawaz Sharif, but the government had been trapped in the same scam and it was hard for it now to get out of it.

The PML-N leader claimed that the whole party was standing behind Nawaz Sharif’s narrative for the supremacy of the Constitution. The PTI government is by-product of the system that disrespected the will of people, he added.