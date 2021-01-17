MWM leader slams hike in prices of petroleum products

Allama Baqir Zaidi, secretary general of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Sindh, has slammed the latest hike in prices of petroleum products.

“Inflation is on the rise. Due to poor economic policies of the government, the prices of common food items have skyrocketed. It is no less painful for the middle class to make ends meet. In such a situation, the decision to increase petrol prices is the worst,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Allama Zaidi said that the administrative structure of the country had been left at the mercy of circumstances instead of running it under a systematic plan.

The rising prices of petroleum products affected all commodities, the gas crisis in Karachi was also taking a serious turn, and the people had to suffer one way or the other every day, he said.

The MWM leader said the interpretation of the dreams of change that were shown to the people had proved to be very frightening. He demanded from the federal government to immediately withdraw the increase in petrol prices because it was an unwise decision.