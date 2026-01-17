Hayden Christensen makes most funny 'Star Wars' confession yet

Hayden Christensen reveals what he took home from 'Star Wars' set

Hayden Christensen is revealing things he took home from the Star Wars set.

Hayden, who played the antihero Anakin, revealed that he kept a wig from the third episode, titled Revenge of the Sith, of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

While speaking to fans at the Fan Expo New Orleans, he said, "I kept one of the wigs from Episode III."

To rupturous applause and laughter from the fans, he added, "Full disclosure: that's not my real hair."

"I have a couple of the little Padmé braids from Episode II," he added, referring to the character played by Natalie Portman.

He shared that he took home "a couple of other little knick-knacks," but quipped, "I probably shouldn't talk about [that]."

However, the actor couldn’t hold back a hilarious tale of slipping a lightsaber, saying, "I was trying to figure out how to get this one lightsaber back. So I packaged it up, and I shipped it as a didgeridoo. I told them I bought a didgeridoo, [because] I wanted them to send it back to Canada for me."

The Star Wars prequel trilogy follows Hayden Christensen’s Anakin and Natalie Portman’s Padme’s tragic romance and the birth of their two kids.