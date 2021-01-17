JUI-F leaders visit madrasas to seek support for anti-Israel rally

As part of their efforts to make their upcoming anti-Israel rally successful in Karachi, leaders of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have been visiting madrasas in the city to seek their support.

The JUI-F has announced it will organise a ‘million-man march’ and a gathering near the Mazar-e-Quaid on January 21 to “condemn Israel and any potential moves to establish diplomatic relations with Israel”. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the gathering.

JUI-F a delegation led by Sindh secretary general Allama Rashid Soomro visited in the past four days several seminaries in the city and asked their principals to attend the rally.

On Friday, the JUI-F leaders visited Jamia Binori Town, Jamia Ahsun Uloom and Jamia Ehtishamia, and invited them to attend the rally. They have also met Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman, former head of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, to invite him to attend the rally.

On Wednesday, they visited Jamia Darul Uloom Suffa, Jamia Nadwatul Ilam, Jamia Ahyaul Uloom, and Jamia Farooqia Phase 2. Soomro also spoke to a workers’ convention at Jamia Islamia Rehmannia (Orangi Town) and talked with seminary students at Jamia Manbah-ul Uloom (Manghopir).

The JUI-F delegation had earlier visited Darul Uloom Karachi, Jamia Binoria in SITE, Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal Colony, Jamia Ashrafia Qasmia, Jamia Hamadia, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Shadbagh, Jamia Maghzan Uloom, and other seminaries. They met Allama Mufti Taqi Usmani, Allama Ubaidullah Khalid Khan and other scholars, and invited them to join the rally.

Soomro, during the visits to the seminaries, said Israel had posed a serious threat to the Muslim world because the United States had nurtured it for protecting its interests in the volatile but strategically important Middle Eastern region.

He also alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had flagrantly violated all democratic norms and targeted the opposition through different tactics. He appealed to the residents to participate in a large number to support Palestine’s cause.